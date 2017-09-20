Two arrested for drugs

Two people are under arrest following a police investigation that started earlier this month.

Justin Jay Lujan, 43, of Merizo is charged with 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controled Substance and Distribution of a Schedule II Substance. Peter John Chargualaf, 27, is charged for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Substance with intent to distribute and Conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

The Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT, K9 and CSI executed a search warrant at two homes in Merizo and made the arrest.

Lujan and Chargualaf were both Booked and Confined.