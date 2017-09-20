Two arrested for drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two arrested for drugs

Posted: Updated:

Two people are under arrest following a police investigation that started earlier this month. 

Justin Jay Lujan, 43, of Merizo is charged with 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controled Substance and Distribution of a Schedule II Substance. Peter John Chargualaf, 27, is charged for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Substance with intent to distribute and Conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.                                                                                                                               

The Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT, K9 and CSI executed a search warrant at two homes in Merizo and made the arrest.

Lujan and Chargualaf were both Booked and Confined.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Two arrested for drugs

    Two arrested for drugs

    Two people are under arrest following a police investigation that started earlier this month.  Justin Jay Lujan, 43, of Merizo is charged with 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controled Substance and Distribution of a Schedule II Substance. Peter John Chargualaf, 27, is charged for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Substance with intent to distribute and Conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.  ...More >>
    Two people are under arrest following a police investigation that started earlier this month.  Justin Jay Lujan, 43, of Merizo is charged with 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controled Substance and Distribution of a Schedule II Substance. Peter John Chargualaf, 27, is charged for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Substance with intent to distribute and Conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.  ...More >>

  • Another $10M suit filed against priest Brouillard

    Another $10M suit filed against priest Brouillard

    The clergy sex abuse lawsuits keep on coming. 66-year-old M.S.B. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard as an altar boy and Boy Scout.

    More >>

    The clergy sex abuse lawsuits keep on coming. 66-year-old M.S.B. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard as an altar boy and Boy Scout.

    More >>

  • Fourth instance of contraband as suspected drugs found on inmate

    Fourth instance of contraband as suspected drugs found on inmate

    Department of Corrections inmate Peter John Salas Gines was caught with drug paraphernalia that had suspected burnt crystal meth residue. It was found in the groin area of his pants.

    More >>

    Department of Corrections inmate Peter John Salas Gines was caught with drug paraphernalia that had suspected burnt crystal meth residue. It was found in the groin area of his pants.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly