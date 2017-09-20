Ethics committee's finding could leave Espaldon's political future in question

After an ethics committee found that Legislative Minority Leader Jim Espaldon was in violation when involved in dealings up in the CNMI, the veteran senator has continuously declined to be interviewed about the findings.

Four terms with the Guam Legislature and even a run for lieutenant governor in 2010, and now Espaldon is in the spotlight for something that could leave his future political career in question. Late Tuesday, the legislature's Committee on Ethics' handed down their decision after a nearly five-month long investigation that began in April.

The results: the committee "finds that General Pacific Services Marianas, Inc. and Robert and Amelia Toelkes paid for Senator Espaldon's meals, airfare, and other travel expenses in at least one trip to Korea and several trips to Saipan during his tenure, and that Senator Espaldon engaged in these actions at least in part for his own personal gain by receiving something of value..."

The resolution also states, " the committee finds that Senator Espaldon in fact knew and in any event should have known of conflicts of interest with Phil Roberto related to GPSM".

Ethics Committee Chairman Senator Fernando Esteves says the process wasn't easy, telling KUAM News, "Ethics is a very subjective matter - what we found might not be what everyone out there believes but we have to take that into consideration that he is an elected official and that there are people that support him."

The investigation launched after CNMI Representative Edwin Propst made the allegations. Propst says he's happy for the ethics committee's outcome and the recommended reprimand. While Espaldon yesterday issued a statement apologizing for his actions to island residents, Propst says the people of the CNMI are owed an apology, as well.

"What about the people of the Commonwealth that he tried to essentially rip off? From this fraudulent deal, he was the chief negotiator for this and not only did he stand to gain from a lucrative deal, but so did Robert and Amelia Toalkes with their sham of a company, GPSM," said Propst.

So what happens now? The committee has since forwarded its recommendations to the legislative body to vote whether or not to strip Espaldon of his leadership positions including his removing him as minority leader. They also recommended an ethics refresher course for Espaldon and his staffers at his expense.

Said Esteves, "He'd get one more opportunity to speak before the body and to basically defend himself and defend himself and answer to the accusations the public accusations outlined in the resolution and the senators will ask questions and debate on the matter."