Stakeholders frustrated over Sanchez stymie

Another protest in the efforts to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School has many stakeholders frustrated and wondering what needs to happen next.

Four procurement attempts and four years later and students at Simon Sanchez High School continue to suffer after continual protests have prevented the school from receiving the renovations it desperately needs. Superintendent Jon Fernandez told KUAM News, "We're frustrated that it appears the procurement has stalled, and we'd like to find whatever way we can to expedite the renovation that everybody's been waiting for."

The process to fix the dilapidated campus was halted again on Monday after prospective bidder CoreTech International filed a protest with the Department of Public Works on September 7th. We should note CTI has filed at least 3 protests in previous procurements, all of which were denied by DPW and subsequently appealed to the OPA. The OPA's mixed decision on the appeals led the legislature to change the process completely in June, with Senator Tom Ada arguing the new process would be less susceptible to protests. It's unclear what CTI's latest protest is based on as assistant attorney general Tom Keeler confirmed the document cannot be released publicly at this time.

Fernandez added, "And I think the patience is wearing thin, I know here at DOE as well as with all the Simon Sanchez students and families and stakeholders involved. We want to see this work get done and get done right."

Because of the delays seen over the past several years, the department has had to address temporary fixes at the Yigo campus in order to avoid double session this year. Fernandez said the repairs have been completed, and while they should keep the school open, a full renovation is still needed. The school was shut down in 2013 and also received enough public health demerits to close in 2015.

Phil Flores is the director of the Guam Educational Facilities Foundation, another company vying for the project, and said, "They're not going to wait us out we're still going to compete, but The people who are suffering are the students, the faculty and the staff at Simon Sanchez, and you know, I've said that about 50 times because CTI has filed so many protests and so many appeals, and they're obviously just trying to stop it."

Flores said the only potential issue he can see is the size of the requested campus, noting that while the Home of the Sharks has fewer students that John F Kennedy High School, the procurement requested a campus that was 25,000 square feet larger than JFK.

Flores continued, "So it may be that they're trying to reconcile that mistake with the protest, but what CoreTech is complaining about I have no idea."

Meanwhile the latest delay has Senator Joe San Agustin questioning DPW's ability to lead the procurement process. He said, "And that maybe we need to figure out a way how to if need be, amend the law so GEDA or DOE handles the bid itself, and we get this going."

Meanwhile, Keeler said a decision on the protest is expected in the next week.