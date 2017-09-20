Another $10M suit filed against priest Brouillard

The clergy sex abuse lawsuits keep on coming. 66-year-old M.S.B. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard as an altar boy and Boy Scout.

The alleged abuse occurred in the back room at the Mangilao parish where Brouillard took nude photos of him and also at the rectory where the priest would host sleepovers and lay with the boys in bed and fondle them.

M.S.B. is suing for $10 million.

His filing comes after parties have notified the court that they'll need more time for mediation talks for dozens of other clergy sex abuse lawsuits.

Though a late October date was intiailly set, parties report March 2018 is a more reasonable timeline.