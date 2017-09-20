Fourth instance of contraband as suspected drugs found on inmate

Police are investigating yet another contraband finding at the prison. Department of Corrections inmate Peter John Salas Gines was caught with drug paraphernalia that had suspected burnt crystal meth residue. It was found in the groin area of his pants.

Authorities say it happened right before he was being transferred from the Hagatna holding facility to Mangilao this afternoon. Officers stripped searched him and found it.

He is now facing charges of promoting major prison contraband.

If he looks familiar, Gines is also charged for his part in the March brutal beating of post 6 detainee Justin Meno.