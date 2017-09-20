Friend testifies that Agababa wanted gun and evidence destroyed

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The clergy sex abuse lawsuits keep on coming. 66-year-old M.S.B. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard as an altar boy and Boy Scout.More >>
The clergy sex abuse lawsuits keep on coming. 66-year-old M.S.B. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard as an altar boy and Boy Scout.More >>
Department of Corrections inmate Peter John Salas Gines was caught with drug paraphernalia that had suspected burnt crystal meth residue. It was found in the groin area of his pants.More >>
Department of Corrections inmate Peter John Salas Gines was caught with drug paraphernalia that had suspected burnt crystal meth residue. It was found in the groin area of his pants.More >>
The Guam Visitors Bureau hosted its first ever Hafa Adai Pledge Kids ceremony at the Hagatna Library today. Local pre-school and elementary-aged students, along with kid focused businesses and organizations attended the ceremony.More >>
The Guam Visitors Bureau hosted its first ever Hafa Adai Pledge Kids ceremony at the Hagatna Library today. Local pre-school and elementary-aged students, along with kid focused businesses and organizations attended the ceremony.More >>
Two inmates caught with contraband on separate occasions earlier his month pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.More >>
Two inmates caught with contraband on separate occasions earlier his month pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.More >>
Two Department of Corrections inmates accused in an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison were scheduled for arraignment today, but will have to wait until next month before they can enter a plea to the charges filed against them.More >>
Two Department of Corrections inmates accused in an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison were scheduled for arraignment today, but will have to wait until next month before they can enter a plea to the charges filed against them.More >>