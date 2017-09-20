Friend testifies that Agababa wanted gun and evidence destroyed

More details were revealed about Allan Agababa's alleged plot to kill his mother to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in death benefits. On the stand, Agababa's friend, Randall Fulcher, tells all - that Agababa came to him not only to solicit for a gun, but also to destroy the evidence.

Today marked Day 6 of the aggravated murder retrial.

They'd known one another before defendant Allan Agababa moved to Thailand. Government witness Fulcher says his longtime friend reached out to him through a Facebook message - that he had returned to Guam and needed help to deal with someone who owed him money. "He was looking for gun," Fulcher testified.

Fulcher helped his friend - buying a gun on the street for $100 and selling it to Agababa for $150. Asked if he was able to recall what type of gun it was, he replied. ".357 magnum."

Later, the two men would reconnect - Agababa at his backdoor one night in August 2013, holding two translucent shopping bags. "One obviously had the gun in it," he said. "I could see it. The one I sold him. The other had clothes in it."

"The only thing he said is, 'I just killed my mom'." When asked about his reaction," he said, "I didn't believe him. He was just too nonchalant. Too calm."

Fulcher continued, "I felt the bag. The gun was warm. I was thinking to myself like okay, maybe he did do it. Because the gun is warm still."

While Agababa proceeded to burn the clothes and rubber gloves in a burn barrel out back, Fulcher says he told his then-wife Leialoha about their house guest. "He just said he killed his mom...she was like, 'Do you think he did it?' I said I don't know," he recalled.

According to Fulcher, Agababa revealed his plot to stage a burglary at his Tamuning home where his mother, Shelly Bernstein, was found dead. Agababa offered Fulcher two laptops, but knowing the items could link him to the murder, Fulcher declined.

That's why, Fulcher says, Agababa went to his sink to destroy the computers with a hammer. Though Fulcher would hide the gun in his then-wife's family home in Yona, they returned hours later and agreed to throw it into a river.

"She showed me where to take it," he said. "We threw it in the river still in the same bag it was in."

On his drive home, he admitted to feeling remorse. Bernstein, he says, had cooked him dinner once before.

"On the way I started tearing a little bit. My wife asked me what's the matter. I said I knew her. And I helped in this. I thought that she was shot with the gun."

But, is Fulcher telling the truth? Defense counsel Curtis Van de Veld questioned why the witness' online conversations with Agababa were never presented as evidence. He inquired with Fulcher if the that Facebook account still exists, to which he replied, "I'm sure it does."

"Isn't it true that if you reviewed your communications with Mr. Agababa on that Facebook account, there would be nothing in it that would contain a reference to acquiring a firearm?," Van de Veld continued to question. "No, there would be," Fulcher said. He also said he'd never presented that information to police.

Trial will resume on Thursday.