Nelson plans oversight with DOC after third contraband incident

It's not one...not two...but it's now three times in recent weeks he's caught with contraband inside his maximum security cell. Inmate Bruno Simmons again found with a variety of contraband items including a razor blade and empty straws containing white residue believed to be the drug, ICE.

He's been moved around inside the prison's post 6 unit, but somehow continues to get drugs and other contraband. Police late Tuesday responded to the Mangilao prison after yet another shakedown ended in a major find. Authorities in the max unit cell of inmates Bruno Simmons and Edward Joseph San Agustin. Both face charges of promoting of major prison contraband. Simmons is also charged with drug possession.

In Simmons cell, authorities found a SIM card, a razor blade, a black micro USB adapter, empty straws with white residue suspected to be Crystal Meth, a white Samsung Galaxy S4 back cover, a make shift pipe, and metal plates. This is the third time he is facing similar charges in recent weeks.

San Agustin was caught with two cell phones.

The findings came just hours after prison leaders and the Lt. Governor toured the compound and detailed their plans to stop the smuggling of contraband.

Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson is planning an oversight hearing with DepCor. "Really, it takes a lot of manpower to get it done and in light from everything that has happened I know that they have been stretched thin but they still remain committed that they are doing the best they can to rid the prison of contraband," she told KUAM News.

Simmons faces similar charges after contraband was found in his cell earlier this month. He was also indicted in connection to last month's major prison contraband bust that landed several corrections officers in prison, as well.

Simmons appeared in court today to answer to the indictment charges.

Also in court, two inmates caught with contraband on separate occasions earlier his month pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Inmate Vimson Menisio is charged with promotion of major prison contraband after a cell phone fell out of his pants while officers where transporting him between two different posts within the prison.

Eric Roy DeCastro is charged with the same after officers found a cell phone in the louver of his post 6 cell. Both will return to court in the coming weeks.

Simmons along with Shawn Paul Johnson, who was also indicted in the major contraband scheme, are scheduled to answer to the charges in court on October 4.