Calvo: if changes don't happen soon, "buildup not gonna happen" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo: if changes don't happen soon, "buildup not gonna happen"

Posted: Updated:

The Governor is back from Washington without a firm commitment to resolve the H-2n crisis. But he remains confident that the critical issue will be resolved soon enough, or else the military buildup will not happen. Ironically, the North Korean missile threats raised Guam's national profile and opened the door for frank discussions with key DC figures. Calvo says he seized on the opportunity to explain the gravity of Guam's foreign labor shortage.

"As much as I've been telling you folks there's been no progress, just finally meeting the secretaries, meeting the homeland security chief, meeting customs and immigration chief," he said. "Finally, they're listening."

He says he also met with senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ted Cruz of Texas, who offered support and advice on how Guam has been caught up in a much larger national debate on immigration reform. "Something happened over the whole nation, we just got sucked in as collateral damage," he summarized.

Calvo's proposed solution is to continue to let him as the chief executive determine Guam's foreign worker levels, but with an added responsibility to establish temporary need.

The authority would expire in the year 2030, when the military buildup related boom is expected to end. But Calvo says they need to act now. Already there are big-ticket projects being stymied, both in the private sector, and on the military side.

"If they don't change as of yesterday, this buildup is not gonna happen with the workers we have now," he said.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • iLearn says it's off to good start

    iLearn says it's off to good start

    The island's second charter school - iLearn Academy - had a smooth start to the 2017-2018 school year. Guam Charter Schools Council chairwoman Amanda Blas met with school administrators Wednesday morning. "We got an update about their facilities, their enrollment, how their school year has gone so far and I think it went fairly well," she said. School director of curriculum and instruction Rachel Alquero said student enrollment increased this year to 497 students, noting, &...More >>
    The island's second charter school - iLearn Academy - had a smooth start to the 2017-2018 school year. Guam Charter Schools Council chairwoman Amanda Blas met with school administrators Wednesday morning. "We got an update about their facilities, their enrollment, how their school year has gone so far and I think it went fairly well," she said. School director of curriculum and instruction Rachel Alquero said student enrollment increased this year to 497 students, noting, &...More >>

  • Guam governor responds to Trump's UN speech

    Guam governor responds to Trump's UN speech

    President Donald Trump made his debut Before the United Nations General Assembly. The commander in chief vowed to work with other countries for peace, but threatened to wipe sone nation of the face of the earth. Trump warning that Iran and North Korea must be stopped, and that the US is not afraid to use military force, if necessary. "The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destro...More >>
    President Donald Trump made his debut Before the United Nations General Assembly. The commander in chief vowed to work with other countries for peace, but threatened to wipe sone nation of the face of the earth. Trump warning that Iran and North Korea must be stopped, and that the US is not afraid to use military force, if necessary. "The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destro...More >>

  • Freshman class at charter school relocated

    Freshman class at charter school relocated

    Classes may be back in session at the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus, but principal Terry Cruz says at least one freshman class has been temporarily relocated to the elementary campus down the street. This in part is due to the max load at the secondary campus of 362 students. Cruz says the freshman class was randomly selected to move using a process recommended by the school counselor. She adds the school is working to add additional classroom space and...More >>
    Classes may be back in session at the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus, but principal Terry Cruz says at least one freshman class has been temporarily relocated to the elementary campus down the street. This in part is due to the max load at the secondary campus of 362 students. Cruz says the freshman class was randomly selected to move using a process recommended by the school counselor. She adds the school is working to add additional classroom space and...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly