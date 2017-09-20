Calvo: if changes don't happen soon, "buildup not gonna happen"

The Governor is back from Washington without a firm commitment to resolve the H-2n crisis. But he remains confident that the critical issue will be resolved soon enough, or else the military buildup will not happen. Ironically, the North Korean missile threats raised Guam's national profile and opened the door for frank discussions with key DC figures. Calvo says he seized on the opportunity to explain the gravity of Guam's foreign labor shortage.

"As much as I've been telling you folks there's been no progress, just finally meeting the secretaries, meeting the homeland security chief, meeting customs and immigration chief," he said. "Finally, they're listening."

He says he also met with senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ted Cruz of Texas, who offered support and advice on how Guam has been caught up in a much larger national debate on immigration reform. "Something happened over the whole nation, we just got sucked in as collateral damage," he summarized.

Calvo's proposed solution is to continue to let him as the chief executive determine Guam's foreign worker levels, but with an added responsibility to establish temporary need.

The authority would expire in the year 2030, when the military buildup related boom is expected to end. But Calvo says they need to act now. Already there are big-ticket projects being stymied, both in the private sector, and on the military side.

"If they don't change as of yesterday, this buildup is not gonna happen with the workers we have now," he said.