Calvo: if changes don't happen soon, "buildup not gonna happen"

The Guam Visitors Bureau hosted its first ever Hafa Adai Pledge Kids ceremony at the Hagatna Library today. Local pre-school and elementary-aged students, along with kid focused businesses and organizations attended the ceremony.More >>
Two inmates caught with contraband on separate occasions earlier his month pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.More >>
Two Department of Corrections inmates accused in an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison were scheduled for arraignment today, but will have to wait until next month before they can enter a plea to the charges filed against them.More >>
Team Guam dropped their first game to Chinese Taipei at the Asian Indoor Games 3 on 3 tournament in Turkmenistan. Guam lost 13-10 to Chinese Taipei and they look to redeem themselves Thursday when they take on Thailand.More >>
The biker killed in a serious crash in Yigo Monday night has been identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Aguon.More >>
Two inmates in the prisons maximum security unit were caught with contraband in their cells Tuesday evening. DepCor officers conducted a shakedown around 5:30pm when they made the find. Inmate Edward Joseph San Agustin, 40, is charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Authorities found two cell phones in his cell. Inmate Bruno Frankie Simmons, 44, is again charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband, and Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance....More >>
