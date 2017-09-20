iLearn says it's off to good start

The island's second charter school - iLearn Academy - had a smooth start to the 2017-2018 school year. Guam Charter Schools Council chairwoman Amanda Blas met with school administrators Wednesday morning. "We got an update about their facilities, their enrollment, how their school year has gone so far and I think it went fairly well," she said.

School director of curriculum and instruction Rachel Alquero said student enrollment increased this year to 497 students, noting, "We're still looking at expanding our campus to a permanent facility, right now we're looking at building near our current location at the Ukudu village, but there aren't any solid plans just yet."

The charter school has also expressed interest in pursuing a satellite location in southern Guam in the future. iLearn Academy first opened in 2015 and uses a technology-based curriculum.