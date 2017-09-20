Guam governor responds to Trump's UN speech

President Donald Trump made his debut Before the United Nations General Assembly. The commander in chief vowed to work with other countries for peace, but threatened to wipe sone nation of the face of the earth.

Trump warning that Iran and North Korea must be stopped, and that the US is not afraid to use military force, if necessary. "The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," he said.

The President using his newly coined nickname for North Korean dictator, Kim Jon Un saying "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime."

Governor Eddie Calvo responded to Trump's speech today, saying, "I'm glad he's made some very strong statements of what potentially could occur for any attack. And I've got self-interest, any attack on Guam I want Kim Jong Un to know that would probably mean the destruction of North Korea. I would hate to see so much loss of life, but with someone as crazy as Kim Jong Un you've got to do it as simple and as primal sense as possible."

Trump's message to the UN comes after weeks of missile test launches and threats out of the North, including last month's direct threat made to Guam.