Freshman class at charter school relocated

Classes may be back in session at the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus, but principal Terry Cruz says at least one freshman class has been temporarily relocated to the elementary campus down the street. This in part is due to the max load at the secondary campus of 362 students.

Cruz says the freshman class was randomly selected to move using a process recommended by the school counselor.

She adds the school is working to add additional classroom space and reassures parents that the change of venue is only temporary.