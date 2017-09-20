SWAT talks barricaded man out of Dededo home - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

SWAT talks barricaded man out of Dededo home

Posted: Updated:

SWAT officers were activated to a report of a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Dededo. After two hours of waiting it out, officers managed to talk the 28-year-old man out of the house without incident.

Police spokesperson AJ Balajadia says the man was transported to GMH and then to the Guam Behavioral Wellness Center.

  NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

