Maximizing your savings with appliances - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Maximizing your savings with appliances

Posted: Updated:

Whether you're moving, remodeling, or just replacing appliances in your house, there are a few things you should keep in mind when shopping, especially if you are looking to save some money.

Think of each appliance as having two price tags. One price tag displays the upfront cost of purchasing the appliance; the other is the cost of operating the appliance over its expected lifetime-in other words, you'll be paying this second price every year over the life of the appliance as part of your monthly energy bill.

"Because these units they offer energy savings so it's really great to get a little bit of money back from the rebate program but the biggest thing is that you save on your power as well, that's the biggest thing about these units - overtime you save on you power bill your energy consumption and of course that's staying green as well," explained Elizabeth Pascua, Operations Assistant at Snowflake Guam. She spent much of her career learning the ins and outs of appliances and how to help customers get their full

Snowflake has been in business for 11 years now and is trade allies with the Guam Power Authority for their Energy Sense Rebate Program and are Guam's official LG and Aux Air Conditioning Brand sellers.

Snowflake carries 4 different LG models and 5 different models in the Aux brand that are rebate qualified, with rebates between $100 to $350.

"We have a great warranty program for our LG units, we offer a 5-year parts, 7-year compressor warranty plus one-year labor. For or all of our installations, for auxiliary units, 2-year parts, 5-year compressor and one year labor, as well," she said.

Employees like Elizabeth and Yvonne are happy to walk their customers through the entire rebate process. "We give you everything in one packet, the application, the forms required, plus an invoice, hand that to you and walk you through. And right after the installation, you can have it ready when you go to GPA to collect your rebate," she stated.

"So come in to Snowflake Guam Company so we can address all your cooling needs!"

For more information on GPA's rebates check out guampowerauthority.com.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • iLearn says it's off to good start

    iLearn says it's off to good start

    The island's second charter school - iLearn Academy - had a smooth start to the 2017-2018 school year. Guam Charter Schools Council chairwoman Amanda Blas met with school administrators Wednesday morning. "We got an update about their facilities, their enrollment, how their school year has gone so far and I think it went fairly well," she said. School director of curriculum and instruction Rachel Alquero said student enrollment increased this year to 497 students, noting, &...More >>
    The island's second charter school - iLearn Academy - had a smooth start to the 2017-2018 school year. Guam Charter Schools Council chairwoman Amanda Blas met with school administrators Wednesday morning. "We got an update about their facilities, their enrollment, how their school year has gone so far and I think it went fairly well," she said. School director of curriculum and instruction Rachel Alquero said student enrollment increased this year to 497 students, noting, &...More >>

  • Guam governor responds to Trump's UN speech

    Guam governor responds to Trump's UN speech

    President Donald Trump made his debut Before the United Nations General Assembly. The commander in chief vowed to work with other countries for peace, but threatened to wipe sone nation of the face of the earth. Trump warning that Iran and North Korea must be stopped, and that the US is not afraid to use military force, if necessary. "The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destro...More >>
    President Donald Trump made his debut Before the United Nations General Assembly. The commander in chief vowed to work with other countries for peace, but threatened to wipe sone nation of the face of the earth. Trump warning that Iran and North Korea must be stopped, and that the US is not afraid to use military force, if necessary. "The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destro...More >>

  • Freshman class at charter school relocated

    Freshman class at charter school relocated

    Classes may be back in session at the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus, but principal Terry Cruz says at least one freshman class has been temporarily relocated to the elementary campus down the street. This in part is due to the max load at the secondary campus of 362 students. Cruz says the freshman class was randomly selected to move using a process recommended by the school counselor. She adds the school is working to add additional classroom space and...More >>
    Classes may be back in session at the Guahan Academy Charter School middle and high school campus, but principal Terry Cruz says at least one freshman class has been temporarily relocated to the elementary campus down the street. This in part is due to the max load at the secondary campus of 362 students. Cruz says the freshman class was randomly selected to move using a process recommended by the school counselor. She adds the school is working to add additional classroom space and...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly