GVB holds first Hafa Adai Pledge Kids ceremony

The Guam Visitors Bureau hosted its first ever Hafa Adai Pledge Kids ceremony at the Hagatna Library today. Local pre-school and elementary-aged students, along with kid focused businesses and organizations attended the ceremony.

Taking the pledge was the Hagatña Library Toddler Program – Frank Aflague, Loconut Entertainment, Bounce with Loconut, Kid Pacific, and Guinaiyan Mama’Tinas. The Hafa Adai Pledge program is a cornerstone of the GVB's local community branding campaign.

More than 700 private businesses, government agencies, non-profits and other organizations have joined the Hafa Adai Pledge program.