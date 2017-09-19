Prisoners caught with contraband enter not guilty plea

Two inmates caught with contraband on separate occasions earlier his month pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.

DepCor inmate Vimson Menisio is charged with promotion of major prison contraband after a cell phone fell out of his pants while officers where transporting him between two different posts within the prison.

Eric Roy DeCastro is facing a similar charge after officers found a cell phone in the louver of his post 6 cell.

Menisio waived his rights to a speedy trial and will return to court on September 28. DeCastro asserted his rights to a speedy trial and is scheduled to be back in court on October 3.