Inmates accused in contraband bust to be arraigned next month

Two Department of Corrections inmates accused in an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison were scheduled for arraignment today, but will have to wait until next month before they can enter a plea to the charges filed against them.

Shawn Paul Johnson and Bruno Simmons have been indicted along with several corrections officers on numerous charges to include conspiracy to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, promotion of major prison contraband, and conspiracy to give bribes.

Simmons made his first appearance in court via video conference from the Agana Detention Facilty today. Judge Alberto Tolentino appointed the alternate public defender to represent him. Johnson, who is being held at the Mangilao compound, was not in court so his hearing has been continued.

The pair were caught twice in recent weeks with cell phones and drugs in their Post 6 cell blocks. Authorities again found an array of contraband in Simmons cell Tuesday night including a SIM card, a razor blade and empty straws with white residue suspected to be the drug, ICE.

The pair are scheduled to return to court to answer to the charges on October 4.