Team Guam drops game at Asian Indoor Games

Team Guam dropped their first game to Chinese Taipei at the Asian Indoor Games 3 on 3 tournament in Turkmenistan. Guam lost 13-10 to Chinese Taipei and they look to redeem themselves Thursday when they take on Thailand. Guam's women's team will also take to the court Thursday in Turkmenistan. The basketballers are part of a multi sport Guam contingent competing at the Asian Indoor Games, with local athletes representing wrestling and weightlifting among other sports.