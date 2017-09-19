Motorcyclist killed in Yigo crash identified as Jeremiah Aguon

The biker killed in a serious crash in Yigo Monday night has been identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Aguon.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday determined Aguon died from a broken back, lacerated liver, and lacerated kidney.

Aguon was operating a 2007 Yamaha R1 when he collided with 2005 Toyota RAV4 from behind and was found further down the road.

According to police, the biker wasn't wearing his helmet at the time of the collision.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.