Maximum security inmates caught with contraband

Two inmates in the prisons maximum security unit were caught with contraband in their cells Tuesday evening. DepCor officers conducted a shakedown around 5:30pm when they made the find.

Inmate Edward Joseph San Agustin, 40, is charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband. Authorities found two cell phones in his cell.

Inmate Bruno Frankie Simmons, 44, is again charged with Promoting Major Prison Contraband, and Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance. Corrections officers found a SIM card, a razor blade, a black micro USB adapter, empty straws with white residue suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamines, a white Samsung Galaxy S4 back cover, a make shift pipe, and metal plates inside his cell. This is the third time he is facing similar charges in recent weeks.

The contraband was found just hours after prison leaders and Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio held a press conference about plans to step up contraband enforcement at the Mangilao compound.

Both San Agustin and Simmons were booked and re-confined.