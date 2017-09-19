Two arrested for drugs after search of Malojloj home

A search warrant executed at a Malojloj home early Tuesday resulted in police arresting two people. Police showed up to the home around 6 am today, and found approximately 23 grams of crystal methamphetamines, 2 ounces of Marijuana and approximately $9,632 in cash.

Joshua James Taimanglo, 28, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to deliver. Erica Sanchez Quianio, 29, is charged Child Abuse, and Guilt Established by Complicity.

Quianiowas booked and released, while Taimanglo was booked and confined.