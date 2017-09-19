Committee finds ethical violation by Senator James Espaldon

The Committee on Ethics has found Senator Jim Espaldon is recommending his removal from the leadership positions for the remainder of the legislative term. A release from the committee states they have found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards which states "A Member or staff employee of I Liheslaturan Guåhan shall conduct the person's life, both public and private, so as to bring honor and respect to the person's office. "

Espaldon responded in a statement saying, "The Ethics Committee considered four potential ethics charges against me, so I am gratified that three charges were dismissed and they found only one ethical violation. The ethics complaint has been an ordeal for me, my family, and the people of Guam and I am sorry that I have caused them any pain or embarrassment. I have learned some hard lessons from this experience. I hold my position as Senator to be a matter of public trust and I have always attempted to live up to that trust. Since this matter will now go before the full legislative body for a final resolution, I expect an open, fair and honest discussion of the charge against me."

CNMI Representative Edwin Propst who filed the complaint says "I'm grateful to the senate for the committee led by senator esteves for the work he did... It was In their hands ...and I have faith in the system I am glad there is some sort of penalty ."

Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands, and a company with connections to one of Espaldon's legislative staffers.