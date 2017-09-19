Mediation talks for church sex abuse cases could begin in spring

They initially hoped to start mediation talks for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases in late October. But, that's just too soon.

This according to a recent filing by Archdiocese of Agana attorney John Terlaje and plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan, who advised the court a March 2018 timeframe is more realistic.

As to who will be their mediator?

Though they initially agreed on Oregon-based retired federal Judge Michael Hogan, the court proposed using Judge Alex Munson.

Parties state they will advise the court on their choice mediator by September 26.