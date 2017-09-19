Agreement indicates fired corrections officer gets settlement & resign

He was the only corrections officer fired following an extensive internal affairs investigation into the brutal beating of post 6 detainee Justin Meno. Now, former corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu is looking to have his termination appeal before the Civil Service Commission thrown out.

KUAM obtained a copy of the stipulation agreement that states the commission would dismiss the adverse appeal with prejudice.

Instead of a termination, he would also agree to resign as a Corrections Officer I, and get $8,000 as settlement of his claim.

In turn, DOC management is rescinding the adverse action taken against him, and accepting his resignation dating back to May 19th of this year.

As we reported, DepCor let him go citing failure to perform his duties the day of the attack.

However, Urquizu argued he did everything he could to help Meno that day.

A signing for the judgment of dismissal is set for Thursday evening before the commission.