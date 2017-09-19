Witnesses recall talking to Allan Agababa about guns, chemicals

Did defendant Allan Agababa plot to kill his mother? It may appear that way according to testimony heard in Day 5 of the aggravated murder trial. On the stand, individuals report having conversations with Agababa about guns and deadly chemicals.

Bobby Hall Guerrero worked briefly with Allan Agababa at a furniture store. That's when he alleges the defendant solicited lethal items from him. "He said he was having an inheritance issue that he had to deal with and asked me if I knew where he could get a gun with a silencer or possibly some chemicals," he recalled.

In their short meeting, Guerrero disclosed that he'd done time in Georgia on a burglary conviction. This may have encouraged Agababa to seek out Guerrero's help. "Then he told me he would offer me four thousand dollars to get them myself," he said. Prosecution said, "That's a lot of money," with Guerrero saying, "Yes", but when prosecution asked if he took it, he replied, "No."

Agababa allegedly gave Guerrero a handwritten list of four to five chemicals, the most memorable of which was anthrax. Guerrero reported the suspicious request to Homeland Security and the FBI, but nothing ever became of it.

In August 2013, Agababa's mother, Shelly Bernstein was found dead in her Tamuning apartment. Though she appeared to have been shot just above her eye, an autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Leialoha Robinson, she too had an unsettling meeting with Agababa. Agababa had been friends with her now ex-husband, Randall Fulcher, who is anticipated to testify later in trial. "He just told me that Allan told him that he killed his mom," she shared.

If Bernstein was killed by the hands of another, no murder weapon was ever recovered. Robinson explained that shortly after meeting Agababa, she and Fulcher drove to Ylig Bridge in Yona with a bag. Prosecution asked, "Once you're there, you're parked. what does Mr. Fulcher do?" Robinson said, "He gets out of the car. He took [the bag] with him." When prosecution inquired where he went, she said, "I don't know. I was looking down at my phone."

Had the victim died of natural causes, former United Airlines Health and Wellness Benefits Administrator Norma Yoshida testified Bernstein's beneficiaries would've received hundreds of thousands of dollars in basic and supplemental life insurance, personal and supplemental accident plans and 401(k) retirement.

Prosecution asked, "Can you tell us the total possible payout from all the benefits that you've listed for us today would've been if Shelly had died of natural causes?" to which Yoshida answered, "Between $700,000 and $800,000." Prosecution then asked, "And of all that, how much would've gone to the defendant?, with Yoshida saying, "She had equally split up all the benefits, so he would've gotten half of whatever Shelly would've been paid out."

And when asked if those benefits had been paid out, Yoshida said, "To my knowledge, I'm not sure. I don't' think so."

According to the government's case-in-chief, Agababa killed his mother to collect her death benefits. Though his brother Dusty was also listed as a beneficiary, Agababa was the only individual arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

When he was first tried three years ago, a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision rendering a mistrial.