Training program helps island communities stay STD-free

It's been five years in the making, and this week a new curriculum is being rolled out that aims to more effectively work with Chuukese and Chamorro communities. The focus is on their personal wellbeing and sexuality. It's all an effort to reduce the risk of STDs and HIV on island.

Cultural barriers erased - that's the goal of the new curriculum entitled "Navigating Personal Wellbeing and Sexuality: A Facilitator's Guide for Working with Chuukese and Chamorro Communities" Contributor Francine Naputi. "What this curriculum does is give us this way to connect with our kids," she explained," because one thing we find, especially with education, is that its especially important to kind of sensor the child in the culture that makes sense to them."

The curriculum focuses on everything from sexual education to personal wellbeing - issues she said were discussed with young adults dating back to traditional Chamorro and Chuukese societies.

"So when they went through the process of the Guma Uritao what happened was a lot of the time our young men and women would come out of that house more mature and ready to engage in these relationships and that's something [Chuukese cultural advisor] Juan [Martin] was talking about with Chuukese culture. When men would go in for their training, they were very deliberate in making sure they placed emphasis on the pleasure of their partner as well as a way to develop these intimate relationships," she continued.

Co-author Dr. Lisa Linda Natividad said the mission is to positively impact public health, adding, "The end goal really is to reduce in our communities HIV and AIDS as well as STD rates and incidences. In addition we want to see reduction in incidences of family violence as well as drugs and alcohol and suicide in our communities."

The curriculum was published by the University of Guam Press last month, with roughly 5-thousand participant workbooks now available. You can get copies of the curriculum which are free, you can order curriculum workbooks there and they can also give you contact information in case you need the authors to train," said Dr. Natividad.

The curriculum will be used at various organizations throughout the island including the Guam Department of Education. To learn more you can contact UOG Press at 735-2154.