Bills aide law enforcers with funding

Two separate bills seeking to appropriate excess Section 30 funds to two of Guam's law enforcement agencies have been introduced.

The first, a bill that would transfer $1.5 million to the Department of Corrections for overtime compensation. According to Bill 178, introduced by Senator Telena Nelson, 205 corrections employees are owed.

The second measure, Bill 180 introduced by Senator Fernando Esteves, would transfer another $1.5 million to the Guam Police Department for overdue back pay, as well.

The bills referenced two separate civil court cases that mandated the payment of overtime and backpay to the two agencies.