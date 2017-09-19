Bills aide law enforcers with funding

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Committee on Ethics has found Senator Jim Espaldon is recommending his removal from the leadership positions for the remainder of the legislative term.More >>
The Committee on Ethics has found Senator Jim Espaldon is recommending his removal from the leadership positions for the remainder of the legislative term.More >>
They initially hoped to start mediation talks for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases in late October. But, that's just too soon.More >>
They initially hoped to start mediation talks for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases in late October. But, that's just too soon.More >>
He was the only corrections officer fired following an extensive internal affairs investigation into the brutal beating of post 6 detainee Justin Meno. Now, former corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu is looking to have his termination appeal before the Civil Service Commission thrown out.More >>
He was the only corrections officer fired following an extensive internal affairs investigation into the brutal beating of post 6 detainee Justin Meno. Now, former corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu is looking to have his termination appeal before the Civil Service Commission thrown out.More >>
Two separate bills seeking to appropriate excess Section 30 funds to two of Guam's law enforcement agencies have been introduced.More >>
Two separate bills seeking to appropriate excess Section 30 funds to two of Guam's law enforcement agencies have been introduced.More >>
In Dededo, 52-year-old Alex Shailas allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her child because she didn't respect that he was Chuukese. Court documents stating that last Wednesday around midnight the two had been drinking, when Shailas became violent.More >>
In Dededo, 52-year-old Alex Shailas allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her child because she didn't respect that he was Chuukese. Court documents stating that last Wednesday around midnight the two had been drinking, when Shailas became violent.More >>
Department of Corrections Director Tony Lamorena confirming that one officer was fired. A second officer who apparently challenged the positive test results was retested, but failed again.More >>
Department of Corrections Director Tony Lamorena confirming that one officer was fired. A second officer who apparently challenged the positive test results was retested, but failed again.More >>
A bill that seeks to establish a rate review on health insurance premiums and establish a medical loss ratio formula or the percent of premium an insurer spends on claims and expenses that improve healthcare quality was up for public hearing this morning.More >>
A bill that seeks to establish a rate review on health insurance premiums and establish a medical loss ratio formula or the percent of premium an insurer spends on claims and expenses that improve healthcare quality was up for public hearing this morning.More >>
Last year, he was captured on police body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of fireworks at an Agat home.More >>
Last year, he was captured on police body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of fireworks at an Agat home.More >>
The results of random drug tests of a majority of employees at the Port Authority may be released as early as next week.More >>
The results of random drug tests of a majority of employees at the Port Authority may be released as early as next week.More >>
Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.More >>
Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.More >>