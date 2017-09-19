Machete-wielding man threatens woman for not respecting that he' - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Machete-wielding man threatens woman for not respecting that he's Chuukese

In Dededo, 52-year-old Alex Shailas allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her child because she didn't respect that he was Chuukese. Court documents stating that last Wednesday around midnight the two had been drinking, when Shailas became violent.

He allegedly kicked her in the chest and started threatening her with a machete.

Shailas was charged with family violence and assault.

