Officers that failed drug test no longer with DOC

Two corrections officers that tested positive over the summer for using crystal meth are no longer with their agency. Department of Corrections Director Tony Lamorena confirming that one officer was fired. A second officer who apparently challenged the positive test results was retested, but failed again.

Lamorena says that officer has since resigned.

KUAM News has learned the ousted corrections officers are Joshua and Ervin Mafnas. DepCor officials say there is zero tolerance when it comes to officers using and abusing, with Lamorena saying, "These officers knew coming into DOC that using drugs would risk their career at DOC."

The pair were part of a recent department-wide drug tested conducted on prison employees.