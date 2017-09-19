Healthcare insurance bill considered

A bill that seeks to establish a rate review on health insurance premiums and establish a medical loss ratio formula or the percent of premium an insurer spends on claims and expenses that improve healthcare quality was up for public hearing this morning.

Senator Dennis Rodriguez's Bill 131 received testimony from both sides. John Carlos is a retired insurance regulator and consumer advocate and says he is in support of the bill, and said, "This bill no matter what happens if it is approved by the legislature will enable the Guam Insurance Commissioner to regulate only rates that are in some circumstances that are excessive."

Rodriguez says 131 is just one of several bills that hopes to expand access to insurance coverage to the people. In the case of 131's intentions - one to protect consumers from unreasonable rate increases and two to bring down the cost of healthcare coverage through provisions preventing excessive profiteering by insurance providers.