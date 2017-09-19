Trial set for Mark Charfauros

Still stripped of his badge and gun and scheduled to face a Superior Court jury early next year, trial has been set for former Police Colonel Mark Charfauros.

Last year, he was captured on police body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of fireworks at an Agat home.

Charfauros faces three misdemeanor charges for official misconduct and obstructing governmental functions.

Though he's won his demotion appeal before the Civil Service Commission, the CSC won't hear his termination appeal until there's closure on his court case.

Trial is scheduled to start on February 14, 2018.