Report on drug test at Port Authority expected soon

The results of random drug tests of a majority of employees at the Port Authority may be released as early as next week.

General Manager Joanne Brown says she would not respond to questions about any possible positive results at this time. She says the testing has been going on for the past two months. In some cases she says it's possible that an employee's medication might impact the results, and so they are still waiting on certain official confirmations from their lab contractor.

However, Brown says the Port has a zero-tolerance policy, and violators will be served with adverse actions.