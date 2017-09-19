KUAM goes behind bars for a look at Guam's prison

On Tuesday, Department of Corrections leaders responded to the rash of contraband recently found at the Mangilao compound. KUAM went behind bars for more on the prison's efforts to put a stop to the smuggling of drugs and other banned items.

Block-by-block. Guam Customs K9's rove the halls of the Post 5 unit at DOC, sniffing out the drains and cell blocks for hidden contraband. "We are taking the necessary steps to ensure this department will rid itself of contraband," explained agency director Tony Lamorena.

The department in recent days getting back to back to back findings, with Lamorena adding, "And it's inspections like that DOC is working to increase - doing them at least five times every day."

Though nothing was found during this public inspection, DepCor Warden Allan Borja says the reality is inmates will do whatever possible to sneak in drugs and other items not allowed. "They want to try and make life a lot easier for them in here so again it's going be a never ending battle," he said.

It's a battle the administration is getting involved in, as DOC executes Operation Green Vigilance. Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio said, "We are not having other people clean out own house. We are cleaning our own house." A cleaning house effort they say won't include their federal counterparts.

Leaders today outlining plans to stop contraband from getting in. First, DOC will install 18 additional cameras plus a system that will capture the license plates of all cars that pass by in the event contraband is found thrown over the fence. They are minimizing the hours for vendor deliveries and visitations, as well. Officials are also discussing the possibility of visitors changing into issued garments, but no word when that would begin.

The prison is also working to develop its own K-9 unit. Plus, working with lawmakers on a request for proposal to start up a commissary, so visitors will no longer be allowed to bring in snacks and others items.

Lamorena responds to the recent findings, saying, "We don't look at it as failure. We look at it as a success."

KUAM also spoke with the former head of the prison's internal affairs, Ted Lewis, about the changes, ho said when asked if he thought the actions would be enough, "Those things should have been done a long time ago. They need to go up instead of out and have a more secure facility and make it look part of the community."

This effort also follows last month's arrest of several officers involved in an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs and contraband inside. Officials today also confirming there has been a total of 8 DOC officers who have resigned and retired in recent weeks in part to the implementation of Green Vigilance.

For now, corrections officers hope their efforts will result in, as Lamorena said, "They come to me every day and they say we don't tolerate what has happened. And we want to regain our trust and reputation with the community."

Trust so they can get back to doing what they can to protect the community.

Also, Director Lamorena says he should have the final adverse action against the officers accused by the end of this week, adding it may include extending their administrative leave but it would be without pay.