Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild

Another protest has been filed in the continually delayed procurement effort to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. According to Senator Tom Ada, the Department of Public Works issued a stay for the procurement Monday, although the protest had been filed by bidder CoreTech International earlier this month.

"Now, it's up to DPW to determine whether the protest that was submitted, filed by CoreTech has merit," he explained. "And if it does have merit then of course the stay will stay in effect until the problem has been rectified."

Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.

If the protest is appealed, like has been done before by CTI, the procurement could be delayed for an additional 60 days.