Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild

Posted: Updated:

Another protest has been filed in the continually delayed procurement effort to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. According to Senator Tom Ada, the Department of Public Works issued a stay for the procurement Monday, although the protest had been filed by bidder CoreTech International earlier this month.

"Now, it's up to DPW to determine whether the protest that was submitted, filed by CoreTech has merit," he explained. "And if it does have merit then of course the stay will stay in effect until the problem has been rectified."

Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.

If the protest is appealed, like has been done before by CTI, the procurement could be delayed for an additional 60 days.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild

    Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild

    Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.

    More >>

    Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.

    More >>

  • Port bond-borrowing legislation debated

    Port bond-borrowing legislation debated

    A bill to authorize the Port to borrow up to $80 million in bond money underwent a lengthy public hearing Tuesday. Port officials testified in support of various capital improvement projects to be funded by the bond proceeds. 

    More >>

    A bill to authorize the Port to borrow up to $80 million in bond money underwent a lengthy public hearing Tuesday. Port officials testified in support of various capital improvement projects to be funded by the bond proceeds. 

    More >>

  • Lions rookie Jamal Agnew, who has Chamorro blood, scores NFL touchdown

    Lions rookie Jamal Agnew, who has Chamorro blood, scores NFL touchdown

    Detroit Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew brought some Chamorro shine to the NFL with his first NFL touchdown Monday night against the New York Giants. Agnew, a San Diego resident with Saipan roots returned a punt for an 88-yard TD in Detroit's win over the Giants.

    More >>

    Detroit Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew brought some Chamorro shine to the NFL with his first NFL touchdown Monday night against the New York Giants. Agnew, a San Diego resident with Saipan roots returned a punt for an 88-yard TD in Detroit's win over the Giants.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly