Port bond-borrowing legislation debated

Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.More >>
A bill to authorize the Port to borrow up to $80 million in bond money underwent a lengthy public hearing Tuesday. Port officials testified in support of various capital improvement projects to be funded by the bond proceeds.More >>
Detroit Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew brought some Chamorro shine to the NFL with his first NFL touchdown Monday night against the New York Giants. Agnew, a San Diego resident with Saipan roots returned a punt for an 88-yard TD in Detroit's win over the Giants.More >>
A bill that would create an entirely new agency for the Office of Technology has been introduced. Bill 168, introduced by Senator Tommy Morrison, states when the office was created it was temporarily placed under the Department of Administration instead of being given more autonomy.More >>
As of Tuesday, both prosecution and defense has filed a motion for mistrial in addition to prosecution's motion for reconsideration.More >>
Police say the drivers of both a 2005 Toyota RAV4 and a 2007 Yamaha R1 were traveling north on the inner lane by the Pacific Supermarket when the crash occurred.More >>
Guam Fire Department units are responding to a serious crash in Yigo involving a car and a motorcycle this evening. It happened near the Pacific Supermarket along Marine Corp Drive. The operator of the motorcycle is being rushed to GRMC after suffering serious injuries. Police say patrol officers are closing off both north and southbound lanes to drivers while they investigate.More >>
Defense for former GHURA attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong will make a second try at a motion for mistrial. At issue: an email the government showed to jurors last week.More >>
They apparently keep on coming. Authorities say a woman called the Department of Corrections' Central Control around midday to report a package being thrown into the buffer zone behind the Post 7 housing unit today.More >>
