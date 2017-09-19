Port bond-borrowing legislation debated

A bill to authorize the Port to borrow up to $80 million in bond money underwent a lengthy public hearing Tuesday. Port officials testified in support of various capital improvement projects to be funded by the bond proceeds.

They include the renovation and repair of Hotel Wharf, Golf pier, a maintenance building and a warehouse. There is also a multimillion dollar proposal to build a new port administration building. The port argues that the current office is 50 years old, dilapidated and not fully ADA-compliant.

Bill sponsor Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. sums up the issue, saying, "Do we want to pay $17.5 million today based on the initial presentation, or do we want to pay significantly more in five or ten years, because we know that that particular structure is certainly in need of being replaced?"

The measure also allows the port to re-fund more than $20 million in existing debt, to make the financing plan work. The bond debt service would be paid by port revenues.

A tariff increase was approved in June.