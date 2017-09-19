Lions rookie Jamal Agnew, who has Chamorro blood, scores NFL touchdown

Detroit Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew brought some Chamorro shine to the NFL with his first NFL touchdown Monday night against the New York Giants. Agnew, a San Diego resident with Saipan roots returned a punt for an 88-yard TD in Detroit's win over the Giants.

Agnew continued to thrive on the Lions’ special teams, in week 1 he put in a solid performance against the Arizona Cardinals. He was a 5th round draft pick for the Lions and was the second Chamorro drafted in the 2016 draft - the other of course being Zach Banner of the Cleveland Browns.

Agnew signed a four-year $2.65 million contract with the Lions.

He graduated from Point Loma High School and attended University of San Diego, where he played Division I football for the Toreros.