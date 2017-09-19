Legislation crafted to get GovGuam up to speed with technology

A bill that would create an entirely new agency for the Office of Technology has been introduced. Bill 168, introduced by Senator Tommy Morrison, states when the office was created it was temporarily placed under the Department of Administration instead of being given more autonomy.

"We are far, far behind," the senator surmised. "There's no reason why our people shouldn't be able to interact very, very easily from the comfort of their homes with the government or transact with the government from the comfort of their homes."

Morrison says GovGuam also needs to hone-in cybersecurity to prevent any sort of breach. He recognizes there many different information technology platforms out there, but that it's necessary for GovGuam to be on one specific and a centralized platform.