Marines getting new facility at Apra Harbor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Marines getting new facility at Apra Harbor

Posted: Updated:

The Marines are getting a new $18 million headquarters building at Apra Harbor on Naval Base Guam.  The Navy says "the fully-capable waterfront facility is essential for the Marines to effectively execute amphibious operations." 

The project will be funded by the Japanese government. Japan has committed to pay about $3 billion, of the estimated $8.5 billion cost to relocate 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

Virginia-based Contrack Watts was awarded the contract.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild

    Yet another protest filed against Sanchez rebuild

    Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.

    More >>

    Ada says the issue of contention is relative to contractual documents bidders are expected to work within, and whether enough information was provided in the solicitation package.

    More >>

  • Port bond-borrowing legislation debated

    Port bond-borrowing legislation debated

    A bill to authorize the Port to borrow up to $80 million in bond money underwent a lengthy public hearing Tuesday. Port officials testified in support of various capital improvement projects to be funded by the bond proceeds. 

    More >>

    A bill to authorize the Port to borrow up to $80 million in bond money underwent a lengthy public hearing Tuesday. Port officials testified in support of various capital improvement projects to be funded by the bond proceeds. 

    More >>

  • Lions rookie Jamal Agnew, who has Chamorro blood, scores NFL touchdown

    Lions rookie Jamal Agnew, who has Chamorro blood, scores NFL touchdown

    Detroit Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew brought some Chamorro shine to the NFL with his first NFL touchdown Monday night against the New York Giants. Agnew, a San Diego resident with Saipan roots returned a punt for an 88-yard TD in Detroit's win over the Giants.

    More >>

    Detroit Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew brought some Chamorro shine to the NFL with his first NFL touchdown Monday night against the New York Giants. Agnew, a San Diego resident with Saipan roots returned a punt for an 88-yard TD in Detroit's win over the Giants.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly