Marines getting new facility at Apra Harbor

The Marines are getting a new $18 million headquarters building at Apra Harbor on Naval Base Guam. The Navy says "the fully-capable waterfront facility is essential for the Marines to effectively execute amphibious operations."

The project will be funded by the Japanese government. Japan has committed to pay about $3 billion, of the estimated $8.5 billion cost to relocate 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

Virginia-based Contrack Watts was awarded the contract.