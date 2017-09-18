Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial delayed again

Jury trial is delayed yet again for former GHURA attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong. As of Tuesday, both prosecution and defense has filed a motion for mistrial in addition to prosecution's motion for reconsideration.

All three motions are related to defense attorney David Lujan's past position as former GHURA legal counsel and a Section 8 landlord and whether this fact should be presented to jurors. Though trial was anticipated to resume on Tuesday morning, the jury was dismissed for the day to allow parties time to respond to motions.

As reported, Smith, while serving as GHURA legal counsel, was a Section 8 landlord alleged to have transferred his properties to Wong in a scheme to conceal the conflict of interest from the Feds.

A hearing on the motions is set for Thursday.