Motorcyclist in Yigo crash dies

A motorcyclist involved in a serious crash in Yigo Monday night has died. It happened around 9:15 pm along route 1 in Yigo. Police say the drivers of both a 2005 Toyota RAV4 and a 2007 Yamaha R1 were traveling north on the inner lane by the Pacific Supermarket when the crash occurred.

KUAM News spoke with the 49-year-old male driver of the RAV4 who wished to remain anonymous. He said he and his female friend were heading home to Yigo after visiting his mom in Latte Heights. He said as he was driving he heard a motorcycle winding down behind him.

The motorcycle then suddenly crashed into his car from behind, landed on top of his car, crashed down on his windshield, and then landed in front of his car. He said the male motorcyclist was found further down the road behind him.

The victim was rushed to GRMC where he was pronounced dead at 10:21pm. Police say it appears that he was not wearing a helmet.

Guam Highway Patrol is investigating.