Motorcyclist hurt in Yigo accident

Motorcyclist hurt in Yigo accident

Guam Fire Department units are responding to a serious crash in Yigo involving a car and a motorcycle this evening. It happened near the Pacific Supermarket along Marine Corp Drive. The operator of the motorcycle is being rushed to GRMC after suffering serious injuries. Police say patrol officers are closing off both north and southbound lanes to drivers while they investigate.

