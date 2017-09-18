Second attempt at mistrial motion expected for Smith-Wong

Defense for former GHURA attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong will make a second try at a motion for mistrial. At issue: an email the government showed to jurors last week.

Attorney David Lujan tells KUAM "I must zealously and efficiently represent my client and because of the government's showing of this un-admitted evidence to the jury, that has interfered with the attorney-client relationship and caused prejudice to Mr. Smith and to me as a lawyer."

That email disclosed Lujan's past position as former GHURA legal counsel also alleged to have conflicts as Section 8 landlord.

He anticipates filing the motion tonight.

Trial will resume on Tuesday.