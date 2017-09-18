Third case of contraband at prison in as many days

They apparently keep on coming. Authorities say a woman called the Department of Corrections' Central Control around midday to report a package being thrown into the buffer zone behind the Post 7 housing unit today.

The witness reported seeing a tall man with a small build getting out of a white sedan before he threw the package over the outer perimeter fence.

Officers got a hold of the package which contained four cell phones and tobacco.

This case has been handed over the Guam Police to investigate, as well.