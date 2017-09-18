Cast your vote NOW for the Miss World Guam People's Choice Award - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cast your vote NOW for the Miss World Guam People's Choice Award

11 contestants are in the running for Miss World Guam 2017.  The pageant is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort. You can also vote for the People's Choice Award by heading over to the Miss World Guam Facebook page and clicking 'Like' on your favorite contestant's photo.

Voting ends on Sunday, September 24 at 6pm.

