No definitive cause yet on detainee Justin Meno's death

Though an autopsy was performed late last week, no final word from the Chief Medical Examiner on DepCor detainee Justin Meno's cause and manner of death.

Meno was found brutally beaten and hogtied earlier this year.

Prior to passing away last week, Meno was able to identify his alleged attackers using a photo lineup of other men housed in Post 6.

He identified Jeremiah Isezaki and Albert Santos II.

Peter Gines was also charged in connection to Meno's beating.

Dr. Aurelio Espinola tells KUAM there appears to be a difference in opinion as to how Meno expired and he will first have to meet with prosecutors before certifying his autopsy report.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General's Office is reviewing the case to determine if a superseding indictment will follow.