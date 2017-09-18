Man arrested for forcing himself on underage teen

The victim repeatedly told him no, but according to court documents, 21-year-old Peter John Domingo continued to ask a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him.

When she refused, he allegedly reached into her shorts and digitally penetrated her.

Though he admitted to asking the girl for sex four times, he denied touching the girl's privates when confronted by police.

Domingo was arrested and charged with third and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was released on Monday on a $10,000 performance bond.