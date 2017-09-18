GAX X art works still on display at Pleasure Island

If you didn't make out there this weekend, there's still time to check out the artwork displayed at this year's Guam Art Exhibit in Tumon.

GAX is collaborating with POW!WOW! International to put on the exhibits 10th show.

POW!WOW! Guam is featuring a series of large scale public art murals throughout Guam in conjunction with the Lieutenant Governor's Islandwide Beautification Task Force featuring the talent of local artist alongside world-renowned visiting artists.

You can check out the artwork now at the Plaza in Tumon throughout this month.