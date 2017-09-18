Police catch man on hood of car with 15-year-old

He was caught with his pants down about to have sex with a minor on the hood of a car.

Early Sunday morning, 18-year-old Ivan John Gomez was arrested after police found him with a 15-year-old at a popular overlook.

Though he initially told police the girl was 17, he admitted to knowing she was in fact, much younger.

Gomez was charged with attempted third degree criminal sexual conduct as well as third degree criminal sexual conduct, both as second degree felonies.

He was released on a $10,000 performance bond.