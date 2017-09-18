Another sex abuse case filed against priest

Another clergy sex abuse lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam. 48-year-old "M.I.Q." alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Louis Brouillard.

Like other Brouillard accusers, M.I.Q. alleges the priest would make the boys swim naked at Lonfit River and reward them with McDonald's.

On another occasion, M.I.Q. alleges the priest raped him in the rectory.

As he was putting his clothes on and about to run home scared, he recalls seeing the priest rape another boy too.

M.I.Q. is suing for $10 million.

His civil suit comes as parties for both plaintiffs and defendants continue to discuss protocol for mediation talks.

Clergy sex abuse cases filed in the District Court have until Tuesday to provide an update to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

A hearing on cases filed in the Superior Court of Guam, meanwhile, is set for September 26.