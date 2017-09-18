Dozens of mothers participate in breastfeeding photo project

It was a first ever for Guam: dozens of mothers taking part in the Breastfeeding World photo project at the Latte Stone Park on Sunday. The project started in New York City as a photography project to encourage and support parents in their breastfeeding journey.

It's since grown across the nation, and Guam is now the 2nd out of country to get involved right behind Ecuador.

The images will be shared on the Breastfeeding World's website and their social media pages.