20 take oath to serve in Air Force

Signing up to serve our country and our island, a mass enlistment ceremony was held at the Guard's Readiness Center in Barrrigada on Sunday. Hundreds of families and friends gathered, as a total of 20 Airmen took the Oath of Enlistment.

Guam National Guard's Assistant Adjutant General, Brigadier General Johnny Lizama administered the oath.

Military officials say this represents the beginning of more growth for the Air Guard nationally, but specifically for the Guam Air National Guard future missions.